The Arlington Street Bridge is set to close for repairs.

The city says the bridge will close to vehicle traffic starting 6 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed until 6 p.m. Aug. 18 while structural steel and sidewalk repairs are completed.

Pedestrians will be able to use the west sidewalk on the bridge while the repairs are being made.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes including the McPhillips Street Underpass or Slaw Rebchuck Bridge while the work is being done.

–Staff

