Risk of Wildfire Remains High in Parts of Manitoba

Manitoba Sustainable Development and the Office of the Fire Commissioner say the risk of wildfires in parts of Manitoba remains high this weekend due to the hot and dry conditions.

In a fire bulletin released Friday the province says Manitoba has seen more than 325 fires this season, and say as fires continue to burn across the province and the Northwest Territories, parts of the province may experience smoky conditions this weekend.

Officials advise Manitobans to “use extreme caution” with any outdoor activities this weekend, including using only designated fire pits during backcountry trips.

Officials are also reminding ATVers to stay on developed trails and remind riders to stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris and carefully dispose of any debris found.

To report a wildfire, contact local emergency services at 911 or the forest fire tip line at 1-800-782-0076.

More information on wildfire prevention is available at gov.mb.ca/wildfire.

