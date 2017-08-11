Winnipeg Man Charged in Hit and Run

Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection to a hit and run that saw a man hit by a stolen vehicle while waiting for the bus along Pembina Highway last fall.

The man was in a bus shelter near Pembina Highway and Southpark Drive Oct. 25 when a stolen vehicle crashed into the shelter around 10:30 p.m., seriously injuring the man.

After an investigation by the Winnipeg Police Stolen Auto Unit, police arrested a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg Thursday.

Billy Boy Young is facing a number of charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused has been detained in custody.

–Staff

