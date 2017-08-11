Winnipeg Parking Authority to Cover PayByPhone App Fee

The Winnipeg Parking Authority (WPA) is picking up the tab for drivers using the PayByPhone app at all city on-street parking spots and surface parking lots.

The cashless parking app lets users pay for parking using their smart phones, reminds drivers when their time is about to expire, and lets users extend their time from any location.

The city says the app already processes over 40,000 parking transactions per month in Winnipeg.

The WPA says the move to cover the app’s fees will help reduce the city’s reliance on costly parking infrastructure, such as meters, while encouraging Winnipeggers to use the service.

“PayByPhone is the most convenient way to pay for parking,” said Donna Olson, WPA manager of operations, in a release. “We are excited to waive the transaction fee for drivers so that now you’re just paying for parking.”

To mark the fees’ removal, PayByPhone is giving drivers the chance to win an Apple Watch, along with other prizes including tickets to a hockey game. Go to paybyphone.com/winnipeg for more information.

The PayByPhone app can be downloaded for free on the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.

–Staff

Comments

comments