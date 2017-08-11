Women Victimized in Three Separate Robberies

Middle-aged women have been the victims of three separate strong-arm robberies in Winnipeg over the last week, and despite similarities in the crimes, police do not believe the incidents are related.

In all three crimes, the victims were targeted by groups female suspects.

In the first incident a woman in 50’s was walking in the in the 400 block of Edmonton Street around 7 a.m. Aug. 8, when two females approached and tried to steal her purse. Police say a passerby scared off the suspects who fled empty-handed. The victim suffered minor injuries.

On Aug. 10 a second victim in her 40’s was confronted by four female suspects while walking in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway around 3:10 a.m. The suspects demanded the victim’s personal property and assaulted the woman numerous times. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Then, later in the morning on Aug. 10, a third victim, a woman in her 40’s, was driving to her work around 6:20 a.m. when three female suspects approached her car and began banging on her windows. When the victim got out of her car police say she was assaulted by two of the suspects. The suspects fled on foot after stealing the woman’s personal property.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects in any of the three robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

