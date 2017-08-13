ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Argument Leads to Two People Being Stabbed in Selkirk

RCMP Logo VehicleAn argument in Selkirk turned violent on Saturday night when two people were stabbed and a third severely injured.

RCMP were called to an address on Jemima Street at around 10 p.m. where they found three people requiring medical assistance. Police say a group had been arguing before an assault took place.

A 19-year-old Selkirk man and 27-year-old St. Laurent man were treated for stab wounds, while a 16-year-old Selkirk girl was treated for injuries. All victims are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 482-1222 or Manitoba Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


