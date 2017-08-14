ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Cross Lake RCMP Find Drugs, Booze, Cash During Traffic Stop

Cross Lake RCMP Find Drugs, Booze, Cash During Traffic Stop

Cross Lake RCMP Find Drugs, Booze, Cash During Traffic Stop

in News0 Comments

Cross Lake RCMP seized drugs, liquor and cash during quad traffic stop in the community Saturday. Handout/RCMP

The wild ride is over for a Cross Lake man police say was caught with cocaine, booze, and a large amount of cash while driving erratically on a quad through the northern community Saturday.

Cross Lake RCMP conducted a traffic stop after spotting the quad with two occupants being driven erratically around 5:30 p.m. Police say the driver was not obeying road safety signs and neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time.

The 33-year-old man operating the quad, a Cross Lake resident, was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and during a further search police say they found 42 grams of cocaine, a case of beer, and a sum of cash in the man’s possession.

The accused is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Resisting Arrest.

He was released on a Promise to Appear and will appear in court at a later date.

–Staff


Comments

comments

MENU