On-line Date Leads to Assault, Robbery

A late-night on-line date ended in violence for a man in Winnipeg early Monday morning.

The man had been talking to a female on a popular on-line dating website when the pair agreed to meet at a home in the first 100 block of Tyndal Avenue shortly after midnight.

The man did not find love when he arrived for the date.

Police say several unknown people began assaulting the man when he arrived at the home. The attackers also robbed the man of his personal property before he was able to escape the residence.

Police say the suspects followed after the man and assaulted him a second time near Burrows Avenue and Tyndall Avenue. The victim was eventually able to get away and suffered minor injuries to his upper body in both assaults.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

–Staff

Comments

comments