Manitoba Moves to Single Portal Access for Community Development Programs

The Manitoba government has moved to a single portal system for access the province’s community development programs.

The move to revamp the province’s community development programs and create a single portal for intake, assessment and awarding support comes after a thorough review and consultations, says Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.

“We have heard from community groups and stakeholders alike, who told us to centralize the intake process and make it simpler to follow up on applications and approvals,” Clarke said in a release Monday. “We’re going to focus on planning for better outcomes and support programs that build better communities or sustain important community efforts.”

Core funding will continue for existing services, while the intake begins for new projects, the minister noted.

Applications will be accepted for funding from Community Places, Community Planning Assistance, Hometown Manitoba, Neighbourhoods Alive! – Community Initiatives, Neighbourhoods Alive! Neighbourhood Renewal Fund, and Partner 4 Growth.

Clarke said priority will be given to new applications focused on the following strategic areas:

accessibility and reducing barriers for Manitobans of all ages, gender, cultural background, sexual identity, physical or mental ability or income;

green space and active transportation such as parks, playgrounds and trails; and

newcomer support, either through building on or encouraging involvement in the community.

Application deadline is Sept. 11. For more information, or to submit an application, go to gov.mb.ca.

–Staff

