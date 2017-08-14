Two Men Shot in Violent Weekend in the North End

Two men are recovering from gunshots wounds two separate shootings in Winnipeg’s North End over the weekend.

Police were first called to a back lane near Boyd Avenue and Parr Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, where a man had been heard yelling that he had been shot.

The 32-year-old victim had been shot in the leg and was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition and police say his injuries are serious, but not life threatening.

Another 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday and is charged with aggravated assault and several firearms related offences in connection to the shooting.

Police are investigating a second shooting after a 28-year-old man was found shot in the upper back and the head around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning near Salter Street and Redwood Avenue.

The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was treated and later released.

Anyone with information about the second shooting is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

–Staff

Comments

comments