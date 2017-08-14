ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Police Call Man’s Death in Fort Richmond a Homicide

Winnipeg Police CrestHomicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Fort Richmond Sunday night.

Police were called to what sounded like it could be an assault taking place in the 100 block of Killarney Avenue around 10 p.m. where they found an unresponsive 29-year-old man.

Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police haven’t publically identified the victim and aren’t saying how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

