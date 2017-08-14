Winnipeg Tattoo Convention Set to Ink Up Red River Exhibition Park

Hundreds of the world’s most renowned tattoo artists will be in the city this weekend for the first ever Winnipeg Tattoo Convention.

The three-day event kicks of Friday at Exhibition Place at Red River Exhibition Park.

“We are excited and honoured to host over 250 of the best men and women working in the medium today,” says event coordinator Rich Handford, tattoo artist and owner of Kapala Tattoo in Winnipeg. “This is a chance to celebrate and showcase Manitoba’s vibrant arts community and bring in amazing talent from all over the world.”

The convention will include local talent and some of the best tattoo artists in Canada as well as artists from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Germany.

The Winnipeg Tattoo Convention will feature live tattooing, performances, live art collaborations, kids’ temporary tattoos, and an outdoor beer garden.

Attendees can also get tattooed for charity at the convention’s Marked for Life booth.

For a minimum donation of $100, individuals can choose from a huge selection of tattoo designs and get tattooed for a cause, with all money going to the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM).

Entry fees for daily tattoo judging contests and proceeds from 50/50 sales will also go towards MDAM, an organization that helped more than 95,000 Manitobans with peer support, information, education and advocacy last year alone.

Tickets are $25 at the door for day passes and $60 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under are free.

Discounted early bird tickets are available at Kapala Tattoo at 71 St. Anne’s Road until Thursday.

For more information go to winnipegtattooconvention.com.

