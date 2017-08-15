Canada Summer Games Leave $800K in Equipment for Athletes

WINNIPEG — The lasting legacy of the 2017 Canada Summer Games will benefit Manitoba athletes for years to come.

About $800,000 in equipment used for the Games will remain through the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Sport Equipment Legacy program.

“A wide variety of venue/facilities-related equipment to support sport delivery and sport assets will be passed on to local sports organizations which, in turn, benefit young athletes as well as promote physical activity,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO, 2017 Canada Summer Games.

What’s being left behind?

Athletics: swiss timing electronics to create and verify results

Baseball: upgrades to the scoreboard at Whittier Park and Elmwood Giants Field

Beach Volleyball: referee stands and nets

Rowing: docks, pontoon boat, start tower

Softball: a batting cage and breakaway fencing

Soccer: upgrades to the scoreboards

Swimming: lane rope markers and timing equipment upgrades including electronic

touch pads

Tennis: roller squeegees for tennis courts

Wrestling: one set of mats has been earmarked for the school in Cross Lake, MB.

Equipment:

Baseball: 480 competition level baseballs

Basketball: 144 competition basketballs

Beach volleyball: 24 high-level beach volleyballs

Soccer: 184 competition soccer balls

Softball: 340 competition level softballs

Tennis: 1,500 tennis balls

Volleyball: 120 competition volleyballs

The Canada Summer Games ran July 28 to August 13 and featured 4,000 athletes competing in 16 sports, over 250 events and a major cultural festival, and more than 20,000 visitors.

