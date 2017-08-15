Two Men Charged in Fort Richmond Homicide

WINNIPEG — Two men from out of province have been charged with first-degree murder in a homicide in Fort Richmond.

Police responded to a possible assault at an apartment block in the 100 block of Killarney Avenue on Sunday.

A 29-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased. He has been identified as Mustafa Peyawary of Winnipeg.

Police say Peyawary had signs of blunt force trauma and is believed to have been assaulted over an extended period of time.

Damir Kulic, 27, of Vancouver, and Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, of Edmonton, remain in custody.

