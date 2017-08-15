Investigation Underway into Complaint of Manitoba Mounties Drinking and Driving

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – The body that investigates serious matters involving police officers in Manitoba is looking into a complaint about off-duty Mounties drinking and driving.

The Independent Investigation Unit says it’s reviewing the circumstances that led to the complaint.

The RCMP say there was a party held on June 29 at an off-duty officer’s home and several officers attended.

It’s alleged that sometime during the night, two off-duty members who had been drinking took their personal vehicles for a drive.

The allegation was reported to RCMP on July 6 and an investigation began.

