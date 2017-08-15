Tegan and Sara Bring ‘The Con X: Tour’ to Winnipeg

Twin sister Calgary duo Tegan and Sara are touring Canada to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their fifth studio album.

The two will celebrate songs from “The Con” when they perform at Winnipeg’s Pantages Playhouse Theatre on Thursday, November 2.

The album, which was released on July 24, 2007, featured Death Cab for Cutie drummer Jason McGerr, AFI bassist Hunter Burgan, The Rentals’ Matt Sharp and Kaki King.

Tickets for The Con X: Tour go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for $28.50, $38.50 and $63.50. $1 will be added to each ticket to benefit The Tegan And Sara Foundation

