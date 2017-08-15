Wesmen Classic Expanded to Be More Gender, Sport Inclusive

By Brian Schultz

The annual University of Winnipeg Wesmen Classic has expanded to a more gender- and sport-inclusive format.

The expanded tournament, which begins this December, will now include women’s basketball, as well as men’s and women’s volleyball, which join the existing men’s basketball tournament.

“The Wesmen Classic has been one of the stars of the Wesmen program for 50 years, and it will hopefully continue for another 50 years with this exciting new format,” said Wesmen athletic director Dave Crook.

“We think it is fantastic that we can share this great event among our four court sports, and give a wider group of fans the opportunity to be a part of this amazing event.”

The tournaments will rotate on an annual basis, with the first of the new format featuring men’s university volleyball December 28-30.

Subsequent tournaments will rotate as follows:

Women’s basketball — December 2018 (university/high school)

Women’s volleyball — December 2019 (university)

Men’s basketball — December 2020 (university/high school/junior varsity)

