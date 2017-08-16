Officer Nearly Hit by Vehicle as Assault Suspect Reverses

A Winnipeg police officer was nearly hit by a vehicle when the driver quickly reversed and attempted to strike the officer.

Police were responding to the report of an assault in the 1000 block of Andrews Street on August 13 when they found the suspect in a locked vehicle behind the apartment block.

Attempts were made to arrest the man, but he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle. When officers tried to use force, the driver shifted into reverse and quickly backed up. That’s when an officer jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

The man fled the area and crashed into a fenced compound and several parked vehicles in the area of Main Street and Partridge Avenue.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition and later released.

Kevin Garth Helm, 43 of Winnipeg, has been charged with several offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

He remains in custody.

Comments

comments