A Brandon woman was punched in the face on Wednesday while attempting to apologize for an argument with her ex-boyfriend.

Police say the victim went to the man’s home at around 1:45 a.m. and was standing at the exterior door, when she was punched in the face.

The 22-year-old man was soon arrested and has been charged with domestic assault.

The woman suffered swelling and bruising to her face, but did not require medical attention.

The man has been released to attend court in September.

— Staff

