Founder of North End Family Centre Resigns

WINNIPEG — The founder and head of the North End Family Centre has submitted his resignation.

Executive director Kyle Mason says it’s time to move on from his role.

“My time at the North End Family Centre has been amazing and I will miss being involved on a daily basis,” Mason said. “However, I know it is time for new leadership to take this organization to new and exciting levels of reach and impact. A good leader knows when to start, when to lead, and when to get out of the way.”

The NEFC’s board of directors will begin a search shortly to find a new executive director by the end of the year.

Mason will remain in the role until a replacement is selected and trained.

