Winnipeg Robbery Suspect Trips as Bystanders Intervene

A robbery suspect was tripped up and later held for police while trying to make a getaway from a Winnipeg grocery store on Tuesday.

Police say the man robbed the store in the 500 block of Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. while wearing a balaclava and holding a knife.

He attempted to flee with money and cigarettes, but a store employee blocked his exit from the outside door. The suspect then broke through a front window to escape.

While running from the scene, a bystander tripped the suspect, who dropped his knife and the stolen property. He was held by bystanders for police, while an unknown person took the bag of stolen property and took off before officers could arrive.

Steven Sealy, 22 of Winnipeg, faces several robbery-related charges and remains in custody.

