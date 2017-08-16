Winnipeg Transit Extends Contract with New Flyer, Orders 70 Buses

The City of Winnipeg has extended its contract with local bus manufacturer New Flyer Industries to purchase 70 Xcelsior clean diesel buses for Winnipeg Transit.

“We have proudly supported public transportation in our home city for over 30 years now,” said the New Flyer president and CEO Paul Soubry.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to continue building on our relationship with Winnipeg Transit (in this case won through a competitive procurement in 2014), and to see New Flyer buses on our own streets developed by local engineering, innovation, and talent.”

The 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses will be deployed in 2018.

Winnipeg Transit moves nearly four million bus riders per month.

