Drunk Driving to Blame in Fatal Crash on Manitoba Highway: Police

Manitoba RCMP say the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at an intersection was impaired when she crashed into another vehicle, killing a 31-year-old woman from Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 45 at the intersection of Road 122 West, approximately five kilometres east of Elphinstone, Manitoba.

Police say a car travelling southbound on Road 22 West failed to stop when it collided with an SUV heading east on Highway 45.

There were four people in the car, including a female passenger, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other passengers — a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Waywayseecappo First Nation — were sent to hospital with serious injuries. The female driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The two people in the SUV — the 27-year-old female driver and 52-year-old male passenger, both from Keeseekoowenin, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have since charged the driver of the SUV with several impaired driving offences, including refusing to provide a breath sample.

Police say all occupants involved were wearing seatbelts.

