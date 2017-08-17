ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Entertainment » Festival du Voyageur Executive Director Stepping Down

Ginette Lavack Walters
Ginette Lavack Walters, executive director of Festival du Voyageur, will step down from her role on September 15. (CHRISD.CA FILE)

The longtime executive director of Festival du Voyageur is stepping down.

Ginette Lavack Walters will depart September 15 to become the new executive director of Centre culturel franco-manitobain (CCFM).

Lavack Walters has led the annual 10-day winter festival since June 2010.

“My departure is bitter-sweet, for the festival and this organization are very dear to me,” she said in a statement. “But I am relieved that they are in the hands of a strong and dedicated team and a very committed board of directors.”

The board will begin the recruitment process immediately to find Lavack-Walters’ successor. Anyone interested can apply by sending their resume and cover letter to presidence@festivalvoyageur.mb.ca by 4 p.m. on September 5.


