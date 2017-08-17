Manitoba Premier Shuffles Cabinet: Indigenous Affairs Now Stand-Alone Department

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister made a minor cabinet shuffle Thursday in which Indigenous and Northern Relations became a stand-alone department.

The change added one minister but the shuffle still left women heading departments in the minority.

Indigenous Relations was previously lumped in with Municipal Affairs. Gimli MLA Jeff Wharton joins cabinet as the new minister of Municipal Relations, while his predecessor Eileen Clarke is now solely responsible for Indigenous Relations.

With all the recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as well as resource development and outreach, the Indigenous portfolio needed full attention, Pallister said.

“It’s an incredible workload,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to do on that file. For Manitoba, I see the Indigenous relations file as being very, very important for our future as people here.”

A few other cabinet ministers switched portfolios. Francophone Relations Minister Rochelle Squires is now responsible for Sustainable Development — a potentially thorny file which includes navigating the federal carbon tax plan and the right of Indigenous people to hunt at night. Cathy Cox, who previously headed the department, moves into Sport, Culture and Heritage.

Ron Schuler becomes the new minister of infrastructure and Blaine Pedersen goes to the Department of Growth, Enterprise and Trade.

Government house leader Andrew Micklefield was demoted to the backbenches, so Cliff Cullen was given the responsibility, as well as becoming minister of Crown services.

Cabinet ministers in charge of major departments including Justice, Health and Education remain the same.

There are now 14 ministers in cabinet, including the premier.

Four of them are women. Asked about redressing the gender imbalance around the cabinet table, Pallister said the Progressive Conservative party fielded the highest number of female candidates in the party’s history in the last election.

“I’m working with what Manitobans sent me and I’ll continue to do that.”

He said he’s not ruling out growing the size of cabinet in the future if necessary, despite an election promise to cut the size of cabinet by one-third to “save millions each and every year.”

“I won’t rule that out because I don’t know what the future will bring,” Pallister said. “If anything is certain in public life, it’s uncertainty.”

The cabinet changes reflect a “fine-tuning” for the next phase of the government mandate, he said. None of the changes should be viewed as a promotion or demotion, he added.

“It’s just a different position, a different area of focus.”

