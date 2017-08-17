Boy Missing After Seen Swimming in Red River: Police

Winnipeg police are scouring the Red River nearly two days after a male youth was reported to be swimming in the water.

Witnesses told police the boy entered the river just north of the Redwood Bridge at around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday. It was reported that the boy swam half way across the river before disappearing.

WFPS Water Rescue and River Patrol were unsuccessful in finding him. The opposite side of the river bank was also searched, but officers turned up no evidence of anyone exiting the water.

The police dive unit is continuing its search.

— Staff

