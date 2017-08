She’s gonna getcha good!

Shania Twain returns to Winnipeg next spring as part of her Now Tour.

The country singer will play Bell MTS Place on Sunday, May 13, 2018 with guests.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for $59.95, $89.95, $139.95 and $189.95.

Twain’s new single, “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed,” hits the radio September 18.

Comments

comments