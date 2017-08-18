Goldeyes Sign Former Gator Casey Turgeon

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed utility player Casey Turgeon to their roster.

The Florida native has played in 90 games earlier this season in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization, splitting time between the High-A Florida State League’s Palm Beach Cardinals and the Double-A Texas League’s Springfield Cardinals.

Turgeon hit a combined .221 with 35 runs scored, seven doubles, six home runs, 26 RBI, five stolen bases, and 47 walks.

The 24-year-old helped the Florida Gators reach the College World Series during his freshman year in 2012, and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Gainesville regional bracket.

Turgeon will suit up for the Fish tonight when Winnipeg opens a four-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Goldeyes return home on Tuesday, August 22 when they host the Sioux City Explorers.

— Staff

