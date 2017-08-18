Winnipeg Cop Whose Gun Accidentally Fired Remains in Hospital

A Winnipeg police officer whose gun accidentally fired as he was getting lunch earlier this month remains in hospital.

The officer was in the 1100 block of Taylor Avenue on August 7 when he stopped to get lunch following a firearms training exercise.

As he was getting back into his vehicle while holding his meal, the gun spontaneously fired from its holster, striking him in the lower leg. Police say the bullet severed three of his arteries, causing rapid and significant blood loss.

The injured officer immediately applied a tactical tourniquet to his leg as his partner assisted with first-aid. Two other nearby members of the Tactical Support Team also helped stabilize the injury.

Police say members of the TST began carrying tactical tourniquets in 2011. Their distribution was later expanded to all officers in January 2017. The device works to stablize an injury and slow down blood loss until medical treatment can be rendered. In the absense of such a device, a belt is sometimes used.

Winnipeg police tactical tourniquet deployment use:

2017 — 4

2016 — 2

2015 — 3

2012 — 1

An investigation into the accidental shooting is ongoing.

Comments

comments