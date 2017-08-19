Louise Bridge Closed for Maintenance on Sunday

WINNIPEG — The Louise Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, August 20 for maintenance.

The city says both northbound and southbound lanes from Nairn Avenue to Sutherland Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. The bridge closure is for general bridge maintenance including concrete deck and expansion joint repairs.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Access to the Buchanan Marine Boat Launch will also be maintained.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as the Provencher Bridge or Disraeli Bridges during the closure.

