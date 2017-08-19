Man and Children, 13 and 4, Die in Crash Near Portage la Prairie

By The Canadian Press

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. – A man and two children are dead after the minivan they were in collided with a semi in Manitoba.

RCMP say the van was heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday afternoon and collided with the westbound semi while attempting to turn north onto Highway 16 west of Portage la Prairie.

A 35-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy in the van were pronounced dead at the scene, while a four-year-old boy died later in hospital.

The 36-year-old woman who was driving and a nine-year-old boy remained in critical but stable condition in hospital on Saturday.

All of the occupants were from Carberry, Man.

The 62-year-old Ontario man who was driving the semi suffered minor injuries.

Police say everyone was wearing seatbelts and that alcohol is not considered to have played a role in the crash.

Comments

comments