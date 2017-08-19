ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Man and Children, 13 and 4, Die in Crash Near Portage la Prairie

By The Canadian Press

RCMP Logo VehiclePORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. – A man and two children are dead after the minivan they were in collided with a semi in Manitoba.

RCMP say the van was heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday afternoon and collided with the westbound semi while attempting to turn north onto Highway 16 west of Portage la Prairie.

A 35-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy in the van were pronounced dead at the scene, while a four-year-old boy died later in hospital.

The 36-year-old woman who was driving and a nine-year-old boy remained in critical but stable condition in hospital on Saturday.

All of the occupants were from Carberry, Man.

The 62-year-old Ontario man who was driving the semi suffered minor injuries.

Police say everyone was wearing seatbelts and that alcohol is not considered to have played a role in the crash.


