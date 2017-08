WINNIPEG — The body of a missing 16-year-old boy has been recovered from the Red River.

Jeremy Malish David was seen entering the river near the Redwood Bridge on Thursday, where witnesses says he swam halfway across before disappearing.

Police and water rescue crews began a search, but couldn’t immediately locate David.

On Friday morning, police recovered his body from the river.

No further information is being released.

— Staff

