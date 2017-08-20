ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Teen Charged in Stabbing After Fight Breaks Out at Party

Winnipeg Police CrestA 15-year-old Winnipeg boy has been charged after a man was stabbed in the 1300 block of Raleigh Street on Saturday morning.

The 20-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds at around 1:20 a.m. and taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.

Police say the victim had been at a party when a verbal dispute broke out with the suspect, which escalated to an assault.

The suspect was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. in the same area of the stabbing.

The teen has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. He remains in custody.

