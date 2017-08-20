Shotgun Fired Through Window of Winnipeg Home

WINNIPEG — A shotgun was fired through the window of a home in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue on Saturday while an 18-month-old child was inside.

Police say three men had driven by a suite in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue and fired through a front window at around 1:45 a.m. Two other people were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Police located the suspects a short time later in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue. They also recovered a sawed-off shotgun.

Richard Denis Champagne, 47, and Timothy Hiebert, 46, both of Winnipeg, along with Raymond Lorne Smith, 62, of Scanterbury, Manitoba, face numerous firearms-released offences.

All three men remain in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments