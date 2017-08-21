Paving Work Resumes on Highway 10 Through Riding Mountain

Rehabilitation work on Highway 10 through Riding Mountain National Park resumed today.

Phase 2 of paving from KM 25 to KM 40 will continue until the end of October.

Starting in September, crews will also be working in the South Gate area, including the installation of a pedestrian crossway.

Visitors travelling through the park should be prepared for single-lane alternating traffic, speed reductions to 60 km/hour in the construction zone with traffic control personnel on site, and occasional delays of up to 20 minutes. Hours of work are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. five days day a week, and seven days a week after September 4, 2017.

