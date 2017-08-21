Manitoba and Federal Government Reach Agreement on Health Funding

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has reached an agreement over health-care funding with Ottawa.

After being the single province holding out on signing the health accord last fall, Manitoba will now receive an extra $400 million over the next 10 years.

While the province is pleased to reach an agreement, Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says federal transfer payments for health care still need improvement.

“We will continue to stand up for the people of Manitoba, by pressing the federal government to negotiate a real health accord with all provinces and territories that actually secures a strong, safe and sustainable health-care system for all Canadians,” Goertzen said.

The new funding will target home care, mental health, and addictions needs. It will begin flowing to the province immediately.

Comments

comments