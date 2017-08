Two men have been charged following the death of a 17-year-old boy in Pukatawagan, Manitoba.

RCMP were called to an assault in the community early Saturday morning. The victim was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

Alexander Bear, 20, and Reshawn Muskwa, 19, were arrested later that morning. They have been charged with manslaughter and remain in custody.

The victim and the accused were known to each other.

