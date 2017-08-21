ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Police Swamped with Calls Over the Weekend

Winnipeg Police CrestWinnipeg police experienced a surge in calls over the weekend, dispatching officers to 1,150 incidents between August 18-20.

Police say the higher than normal volumes resulted in nearly 2,800 calls for the communications centre.

Threats to individuals receive the highest priority, whereas a caller with a lower priority call would have likely faced delays in service during peak times.

Police released a sample of calls received this weekend:

  • 17 Assaults with a weapon
  • 59 Assaults
  • 167 Domestics
  • 98 Disturbances
  • 22 Disputes
  • 16 Damages
  • 21 Fights
  • 10 Gun (report of gun seen)
  • 43 Medic calls
  • 36 Missing person calls
  • 33 Motor vehicle collisions
  • 19 Robberies
  • 7 Commercial robberies
  • 7 Sexual assaults
  • 8 Reports of gunshots
  • 16 Stabbings
  • 53 Threat of suicide
  • 93 Suspicious circumstances
  • 21 Thefts
  • 28 Threats
  • 23 Arrest warrants
  • 17 Reports of a weapon
  • 161 Calls to check on the wellbeing of an Individual


