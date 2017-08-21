Winnipeg Police Swamped with Calls Over the Weekend

Winnipeg police experienced a surge in calls over the weekend, dispatching officers to 1,150 incidents between August 18-20.

Police say the higher than normal volumes resulted in nearly 2,800 calls for the communications centre.

Threats to individuals receive the highest priority, whereas a caller with a lower priority call would have likely faced delays in service during peak times.

Police released a sample of calls received this weekend:

17 Assaults with a weapon

59 Assaults

167 Domestics

98 Disturbances

22 Disputes

16 Damages

21 Fights

10 Gun (report of gun seen)

43 Medic calls

36 Missing person calls

33 Motor vehicle collisions

19 Robberies

7 Commercial robberies

7 Sexual assaults

8 Reports of gunshots

16 Stabbings

53 Threat of suicide

93 Suspicious circumstances

21 Thefts

28 Threats

23 Arrest warrants

17 Reports of a weapon

161 Calls to check on the wellbeing of an Individual

