Winnipeg Police Swamped with Calls Over the Weekend

Winnipeg police experienced a surge in calls over the weekend, dispatching officers to 1,150 incidents between August 18-20.
Police say the higher than normal volumes resulted in nearly 2,800 calls for the communications centre.
Threats to individuals receive the highest priority, whereas a caller with a lower priority call would have likely faced delays in service during peak times.
Police released a sample of calls received this weekend:
- 17 Assaults with a weapon
- 59 Assaults
- 167 Domestics
- 98 Disturbances
- 22 Disputes
- 16 Damages
- 21 Fights
- 10 Gun (report of gun seen)
- 43 Medic calls
- 36 Missing person calls
- 33 Motor vehicle collisions
- 19 Robberies
- 7 Commercial robberies
- 7 Sexual assaults
- 8 Reports of gunshots
- 16 Stabbings
- 53 Threat of suicide
- 93 Suspicious circumstances
- 21 Thefts
- 28 Threats
- 23 Arrest warrants
- 17 Reports of a weapon
- 161 Calls to check on the wellbeing of an Individual