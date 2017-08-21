Police Watchdog Investigating After Woman’s Collarbone Fractured in Custody

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is probing an arrest of an 18-year-old woman after her left collarbone was fractured while in custody of Winnipeg police.

The woman was arrested in the Norwood area on August 18 and taken to the East District station. The IIU says the woman became aggressive during processing and force was applied by officers.

The woman later complained of a sore shoulder and was taken to the St. Boniface Hospital for an X-ray, which revealed the injury.

She was later released and detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

No further details are being released until the investigation is complete.

Comments

comments