Peter Mansbridge to Share Stories Behind the Stories in Winnipeg

Recently retired CBC National anchor Peter Mansbridge is sharing stories from his time as one of the country’s most prominent and respected journalists.

Mansbridge is embarking on a coast-to-coast tour to share The Stories Behind the Stories when he visits Winnipeg’s Centennial Concert Hall on Thursday, November 30.

“These are personal stories I’ve collected over the decades,” Mansbridge said in a release. “Most have never made it to air… but they tell you something about Canada, about Canadians, about journalism and yes, about me. And some may surprise you!”

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 28 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and range in price from $39.50 to $100.

