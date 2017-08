A 61-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when his home erupted in flames in the RM of Rockwood.

Emergency crews were called to the residence at around 9:30 p.m. and found the man unresponsive in his living room. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate.

