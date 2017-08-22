SkipTheDishes Pilots Beer, Wine Delivery in Winnipeg

Winnipeg-based SkipTheDishes is now delivering liquor to whet your whistle.

The online food delivery service is piloting beer, fine wines and spirits to Winnipeggers. De Luca Fine Wines, Fort Garry Brewing Company, Ellement Fine Wines and Spirits are some of the partners already on board.

“With over a million meals delivered in Winnipeg, it made perfect sense to add liquor stores to our network,” said Andrew Chau, SkipTheDishes co-founder.

“Winnipeggers have been asking to get a bottle of wine or beer with their takeout, and now you can get both delivered within the SkipTheDishes app.”

Liquor delivery is available through SkipTheDishes.com and their mobile app from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Delivery starts at $3.49. No minimum order is required, but customers will need to provide ID at the time of delivery.

Other liquor partners include Kenaston Wine Market, La Boutique Del Vino, Calabria Market & Wine Store, Shrugging Doctor Brewing Company, Half Pints Brewing Company, Torque Brewing, and Pembina Hotel.

A nationwide roll-out of liquor delivery to other Canadian and U.S. markets is planned for the coming months.

