Winnipeg Testing Adjustable Bike Lane Curbs

By Sarah Klein

Adjustable bike lane curbs are being tested out on two stretches of Winnipeg road, allowing the city to reconfigure them as needed without the burden of having to reconstruct permanent lanes.

The adjustable bike lane curbs are being installed on Sherbrook Street south of Cumberland Avenue today and on a section of Bannatyne Avenue next to Old Market Square on Wednesday.

Installation methods are being tested to monitor maintenance including snow clearing and spring clean-up, and comfort level of users, the city says.

Such lanes are said to be more cost effective and a faster way to create a protected bike lane.

The nine-month pilot project will determine if such future installations of adjustable bike lane curbs should be used in other locations throughout Winnipeg.

The estimated cost of the trial is $15,000.

Comments

comments