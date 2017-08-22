Fourth Teens Charged in Car-Jacking After Creating Fake Dating Profile

Four youths have been charged after Winnipeg police say they created a fake online dating profile to lure a victim to their location and rob him.

A 24-year-old man answered the ad on Monday afternoon to meet a female in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue. The female approached his car, while three youths sprayed the man with pepper spray, pulled him from his vehicle and threatened him. All four fled in the car with the victim’s belongings. He wasn’t injured during the assault.

Officers caught up to the vehicle downtown and pulled it over. Once they approached, it took off again but eventually stopped in the area of Broadway and Edmonton Street. All suspects fled on foot, but were eventually caught by police after a brief chase.

Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds face robbery and weapons charges, along with other offences.

— Staff

