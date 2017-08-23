Manitoba Reviewing French-Language Services

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is undertaking a review of French-language services to find out how it can better serve francophones in the community.

“We do our best to offer comparable service in both official languages but we know there are areas where we can do better to ensure the enhancement of our Francophonie,” said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires, minister responsible for francophone affairs.

The province said it has established an inventory of services offered in French by public bodies and would now like to hear what the francophone community thinks about the quality of those services.

A survey is asking French-speaking Manitobans what services they regularly use in French, how they access these services and which ones could be improved. The survey can be completed online until September 29.

