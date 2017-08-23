Man with Gun Tries to Board Plane at Winnipeg Airport

WINNIPEG — A man carrying a firearm tried to clear security and board a flight to Toronto at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport on Monday.

Screening officers with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) found the gun in a garment bag as carry-on luggage at around 4:40 p.m. RCMP were called and the firearm was seized.

The gun was not loaded and the passenger wasn’t carrying any ammunition.

Mohammad Peyawary, 35, has been charged with several weapons-released offences, including unlawful transport of an unsecured restricted firearm.

RCMP continue to investigate.

— Staff

