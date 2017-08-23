Dog Days of Summer: City Invites Pooches to Take Dip in Wading Pools

To close out the summer swimming season, the City of Winnipeg is allowing pet owners to bring their licenced dogs to two wading pools for a swim.

Happyland wading pool (520 Marion Street) and Bruce Park wading pool (1966 Portage Avenue) will host dogs on Saturday, September 2.

Dogs under 30 pounds can attend from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dogs over 30 pounds from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All dogs must have a valid City of Winnipeg licence.

Pre-registration is required by contacting 311.

Spray pads and some wading pools will remain open until Monday, September 4. For an updated list of locations and hours, visit Winnipeg.ca.

Comments

comments