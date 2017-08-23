Winnipeg Emergency Alerts Now Available Through Text

The City of Winnipeg will now alert residents via text message and email if an emergency situation should arise.

The public can sign up for the alerts through the WpgEmerg Alert Service.

“In an emergency, we will continue to release information through the media, social media, and our website,” said Felicia Wiltshire, director, customer service and communications. “This new service will also allow us to reach people quickly and directly on their mobile devices.”

Such alerts could include a mass evacuation or boil water advisory.

Numbers collected won’t be used to distribute any other information regarding city services. There is no cost to sign up for the alerts, but subscribers may be charged standard text messaging rates depending on their mobile plan.

