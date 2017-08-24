Man Fires Gun into Brandon Apartment

A man received minor injuries Wednesday night when a gun was fired inside his Brandon apartment.

Police were called to the 600 block of 18th Street at around 10:30 p.m., where a man and woman had engaged in an argument with the tenant.

The man pulled out a gun and fired it inside the apartment before he and the woman were pushed out by the resident. They fled the area, but the woman was located nearby and taken into custody.

The tenant received a minor injury to his head during the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate.

