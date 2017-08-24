Le Burger Week Partners with SkipTheDishes, Just Eat

WINNIPEG — A week to indulge in delicious burger creations has become more convenient this year thanks to a new partnership forged with two popular online food delivery services.

Le Burger Week is utilizing SkipTheDishes and Just Eat from September 1-7, where restaurants in 11 Canadian cities will compete to create their own specialty burger.

Close to 400 restaurants are taking part in Le Burger Week, including over 100 in Winnipeg.

Special promo codes will be shared on social media leading up to September 5, which has been dubbed “Bring Le Burger Week Home Day,” encouraging people to order their food online.

Also new this year is “Buy a Friend a Burger” — available only in Winnipeg and Montreal — where customers can gift a burger to a friend for a given restaurant.

Le Burger Week started in 2012 and now includes 150,000 participants. At the end of the festival, a winner is chosen in four categories: Voted Best, Judge’s Choice, Most Outrageous and Healthiest Burger.

A list of Winnipeg restaurants participating this year will be available September 1 by visiting LeBurgerWeek.com.

